Nagarjuna files defamation case against Telangana Minister for remarks over Chaitanya-Samantha divorce

Strongly reacting to the Minister's remarks, Samantha asserted that her divorce was amicable, with no political conspiracy involved. “My divorce is a personal matter, and I request that you refrain from speculating about it. Our choice to keep things private doesn’t invite misrepresentation. Could you [Surekha] please keep my name out of political battles? I have always remained non-political and wish to do so,” she said.

“I hope you realise that your words carry significant weight as a minister,” the actor said.

Similarly, Chaitanya took to X to share that their divorce was a mutual decision considering the difference in their life goals. “However, there have been various baseless and completely ridiculous gossip on the matter so far. I have remained silent all this while out of deep respect for my earlier spouse as well as my family. Today, the claim made by Konda Surekha garu is not only false but also absolutely ridiculous and unacceptable. Women deserve to be supported and respected. Taking advantage and exploiting the personal life decisions of celebrities for the sake of media headlines is shameful,” he said in the post.