Telangana minister Surekha withdraws comments on Samantha- Chaitanya divorce

HANAMKONDA: Telangana Minister Konda Surekha on Thursday withdrew her comments claiming that BRS leader K T Rama Rao was the reason behind the divorce of actors Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. She also apologised to actor Samantha for her comments.

Surekha clarified that her intention was to question the leader's (KT Rama Rao) belittling attitude toward's women and not to hurt the actress or her family.

She also said that the way Samantha has grown up with self-empowerment is an inspiration.

"If anyone feels bad about my statements, I'm unconditionally withdrawing my words," she said. She posted on 'X' that they should not suffer the pain I caused.