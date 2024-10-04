LS member Eatala dares Telangana CM Revanth to meet Musi project evictees without security

HYDERABAD: Malkajgiri Lok Sabha member Eatala Rajender on Thursday dared Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to visit, without security, the areas where the “victims” of Musi project live.

The MP was reacting to Revanth’s remarks against him at the launch of the Family Digital Cards pilot project programme.

Rajender said: “Both of us will go and meet the victims. Decide the date and time, let us visit colonies like Chaitanyapuri, Uppal and Amberpet. If people laud your decision on demolitions and being forcibly evicted from their homes, I will quit politics.”

“Revanth Reddy’s allegation that I read out a script prepared by former ministers Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao is baseless and showed a lack of understanding,” the former minister said.

He also criticised the chief minister’s comments that some of the Musi development project oustees were speaking out against the government after taking money from Opposition parties.

“How can the CM make such comments against those who are facing problems with the government decisions?” Rajender asked.

He said while the Sabarmati riverfront project cost only Rs 1.400 crore and Ganga rejuvenation project cost Rs 20,000 crore, the CM’s estimate that the Musi river beautification works would cost Rs 1.5 lakh crore was ‘absurd’.

“If the government spends so much on the project, it will not even be in a position to pay salaries to contract employees,” the BJP MP said.