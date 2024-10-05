Actor Nagarjuna to file Rs 100 crore defamation case against minister

HYDERABAD: Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Friday revealed that he plans to file a defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore in damages from Endowments Minister Konda Surekha for her now-retracted comments linking the divorce of his son Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu with BRS leader KT Rama Rao.

“Her (Surekha’s) outrageous comments cannot be allowed to slide. She now says she is withdrawing her remarks. She has apparently apologised to Samantha. What about my family? Not a word of apology to me and to my family!” Nagarjuna told a media outlet.

“Yes, we filed a criminal defamation case yesterday. We are in the process of filing another Rs 100-crore defamation lawsuit against her,” he said.

Surekha’s comments on Wednesday drew widespread criticism, with the Telugu film industry closing ranks and, as if in one voice, condemning the insinuations hurled by the minister. The likes of Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR and Allu Arjun slammed the minister for her ‘insensitive’ and ‘baseless’ remarks. Opposition leaders too condemned the crass remarks, urging the minister to withdraw them.

A day after she made the rather unsavoury remarks, Surekha withdrew them. However, film producer Ram Gopal Varma was quick to point out that Surekha had said in her statement that she was doing so out of respect for Samantha.