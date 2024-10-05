Dengue may emerge as a bigger menace in near future, says WHO

HYDERABAD: The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified India as one of 30 nations most affected by dengue.

The WHO’s latest report, “Global strategic preparedness, readiness and response plan (SPRP) for dengue and other Aedes-borne arboviruses”, says that India, along with Indonesia, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, is one of the five countries in the South-East Asian Region (SEAR) identified as highly dengue-endemic.

The WHO report highlights the global surge in dengue cases. It says that the year 2023 saw increased cases in both endemic and non-endemic regions. “On December 1, 2023, the dengue epidemic was graded as a level 3 emergency, the highest level under WHO’s Emergency Response Framework (ERF). By June 2024, over 10.9 million cases and 6,500 deaths had been reported globally. In the first eight months of 2024, more than 12.3 million cases were recorded worldwide, nearly double the total from the previous year,” the report says.

In the SEAR, including India, January 2024 witnessed the highest number of dengue cases. Besides dengue, India has also seen the prevalence of other Aedes-borne diseases, such as zika and chikungunya.

TG remains vulnerable: Doc

In Telangana, identified as a high-risk zone, particularly in its northeastern districts, 6,405 dengue cases were recorded between January and August 2024, with 496 cases reported in September. High-risk districts include Hyderabad, Suryapet, Medchal Malkajgiri, Khammam and others.

Dr Kiran Madhala, a critical care specialist at Gandhi Hospital, noted that while dengue cases in Telangana have decreased compared to the previous year, the state remains vulnerable. “We must note that although there have been fewer dengue cases reported this year compared to last year, we cannot rule out possible wider outbreaks. The present scenario indicates that we are looking in the face of more severe outbreaks,” he said.

Dr Madhala also pointed to the increasing prevalence of chikungunya and zika as emerging threats in the state.

The report attributes the rise in aedes-borne diseases to factors such as unplanned urbanisation, climate change, and increased human movement. The WHO stressed the need for a multisectoral approach to prevent and respond to outbreaks of dengue and other related viruses.