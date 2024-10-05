Uneasy with Revanth, former Congress MP eyes BRS

HYDERABAD: Feeling isolated in the Congress, a former MP and a few senior leaders of the ruling party are said to be contemplating joining the BRS. They are reportedly in touch with BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Their growing dissatisfaction in the Congress and their burgeoning interest in the BRS is being widely talked about in the ruling party circles. The former MP in question has been maintaining cordial relations with the BRS for the last few years and his intention to join the pink party now is raising new questions.

Congress leaders wonder why the former MP, who was very loyal to the party in the past, is now in regular touch with the BRS. The leader is on good terms with the AICC and state leaders, which is making others wonder what is impelling him to move to the BRS.

A few senior leaders alleged that the former MP was working as a deep mole for the BRS and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. He is suspected to be leaking party secrets to the BRS leadership.

A senior leader in the party commented privately that the former MP expressed a desire to meet KCR at his farmhouse Erravelli two days ago, but later decided against it for reasons not known.

Party leaders suspect that the former MP, who has an uneasy relationship with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, is working against the party interests.

Sources said that the former MP has good contacts with those who matter in the AICC. He used to be very active in the Congress prior to the bifurcation of the state.