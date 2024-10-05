Will protest at Rahul’s residence for rights of farmers, says Harish

MAHABUBABAD: Former minister T Harish Rao on Friday warned that the BRS will stage a protest outside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s residence in Delhi if the promised farm loan waiver was not implemented soon.

Addressing a large gathering of farmers in Thorrur mandal of the district, Harish announced that the BRS would escalate its protest to Delhi if necessary. “Farmers should not lose hope BRS will stand by them until justice is served,” he said.

Harish criticised the A Revanth Reddy-government, accusing it of failing to deliver on its promises, particularly to the farmers, during its 10 months in power. “Deadlines for the loan waiver scheme have been shifted at will though Revanth had promised that his first signature would be on the waiver file. We’ve seen deadlines come and go, but no action. Revanth swore on deities, but his promises have proven empty,” he said.

The BRS MLA also accused the government of neglecting key welfare schemes, including Rythu Bharosa, pensions and the Mahalakshmi scheme. Highlighting the plight of 4,314 farmers in Palakurthi mandal awaiting loan waiver, he challenged the government’s claims of progress, questioning why protests continue if waivers are complete. Harish said that Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwara Rao too has acknowledged that many of the 22 lakh farmers eligible for waivers had not received relief.

Harish recalled that the Warangal Declaration promised Rs 15,000 per acre to farmers, Rs 12,000 annually to landless labourers and crop insurance for tenant farmers. “None of these promises have materialised,” he stated.

Touching on law and order, Rao accused the government of fostering disorder, particularly in Hyderabad, where he alleged rowdyism in the form of HYDRAA was being allowed to thrive. He also criticised the government’s handling of housing issues for the poor near the Musi River, vowing that the BRS would stand with those affected.

Demanding that all pending Rythu Bharosa payments be cleared before Dasara, he warned that the BRS would continue its agitation until the loan waiver scheme was fully implemented.

The BRS leader also demanded compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre for farmers who lost crops to recent floods and criticised ongoing power cuts in the state. “Instead of the promised 24-hour power supply, people are getting just 10 to 12 hours,” he claimed.