Crisis-hit Sircilla Textile Park in Telangana ceases operations

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Sircilla Textile Park wore a deserted look on Sunday as 70 units ceased their operations. Sources said that the owners of units in Baddenapally were unable to pay power dues and bemoaned the lack of marketing facilities and government support. Around 1,000 workers from Telangana and other states lost their jobs, they added.

Annaldas Anil Kumar, president of the Sircilla Textile Park Cloth Manufacturers Association (STPCMA), said that shutting down the textile manufacturing units was the only viable option to avoid further crises.

Textile unit owners have stopped manufacturing operations in their respective units, he said.

Meanwhile, the workers who lost their jobs have appealed to the government to provide support to resume manufacturing activities in the textile park.

After the announcement by textile unit owners on October 1 that they would cease operations from Sunday, a team from the regional office of the Ministry of Textiles visited the Sircilla Textile Park to assess the ground situation.

At the manufacturing units, cloth worth Rs 80 crore has piled up like hillocks due to the lack of marketing facilities. STPCMA director Gajula Sarath Kumar expressed concern over the inability to sell the cloth.

According to STPCMA members, the Telangana government’s electricity charges of Rs 8 per unit are a “burden on them”. In comparison, the Maharashtra government supports the textile industry in Bhiwandi by charging Rs 2 per unit for textile manufacturing units, they claimed.