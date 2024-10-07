Telangana cabinet reshuffle, nominated posts may create rift in Congress

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress, which is already struggling to finalise the names for expansion of the state Cabinet, is now facing another daunting task of satisfying the turncoats as well as long-time party loyalists vis-a-vis allocation of nominated posts.
The party-hoppers, especially the BRS legislators who joined the Congress after the 2023 Assembly elections, are said to be aspiring for key posts, which several old-timers too are eyeing. The situation is such that both Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud are now under tremendous pressure to satisfy these leaders.
Though over 30 leaders were allotted nominated posts a few months ago, there are several key nominated and corporations posts still vacant. They include chairperson posts in state Road Transport Corporation, Beverages Corporation, Civil Supplies Corporation, Medical Infrastructure Corporation, Education Infrastructure Development Corporation, Industries Development Corporation, Leather Industry Promotion Corporation, Water Resource Infrastructure Development Corporation, Power Generation Corporation and Life Sciences Infrastructure Corporation.
The party’s “original” leaders and MLAs who defected from the BRS are now lobbying hard for these key posts. Revanth’s visit to New Delhi has also fuelled speculation that in all likelihood he will discuss the demands of these leaders with the high command.
Rajagopal rejects RTC chairman post offer?
Sources, meanwhile, said that these developments may lead to significant changes in the Congress as different groups within the party as well as the turncoats will try to further solidify their influence.
If sources are to be believed the party leadership, including the CM, has already offered the RTC chairman post to Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. But he reportedly refused the offer as he is still expecting a berth in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.
Jagtial legislator M Sanjay Kumar, who defected to the Congress from the BRS after the 2023 elections, is now eyeing the RTC chairman post.
MLA Prakash Goud, who too changed his loyalties from the pink party to the ruling party, is also eyeing a nominated post. According to sources, the chances of the three-time legislator from Rajendranagar landing a post are bright as he is said to be close to Revanth after having worked with the latter in the Telugu Desam Party.
It may be mentioned here that Banswada MLA and former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was rewarded for defecting from BRS to Congress with advisor (agriculture) to a government post.
Danam eyes return to state Cabinet
Meanwhile, another party-hopper Khairatabad MLA Danam Nagender is lobbying for a Cabinet berth. But Revanth has made it amply clear on more than one occasion that only MLAs who won on the Congress ticket will be accommodated in his Cabinet.
However, with the Congress trying to strengthen its base in Hyderabad, especially since the GHMC elections are due towards the end of next year, Nagender is hoping that the leadership will ultimately find a place for him in the Cabinet.
For the record, six-time MLA Nagender served as a minister in the Congress government from 2009 to 2014 in undivided Andhra Pradesh. Later, he joined the BRS but returned to the grand old party after the 2013 Assembly elections.
A section of party leaders believes that the Congress is most likely to see a major internal rift if it chooses to accommodate turncoat MLAs in the Cabinet or key nominated positions.