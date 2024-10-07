Telangana cabinet reshuffle, nominated posts may create rift in Congress

Rajagopal rejects RTC chairman post offer?

Sources, meanwhile, said that these developments may lead to significant changes in the Congress as different groups within the party as well as the turncoats will try to further solidify their influence.

If sources are to be believed the party leadership, including the CM, has already offered the RTC chairman post to Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. But he reportedly refused the offer as he is still expecting a berth in Revanth Reddy’s Cabinet.

Jagtial legislator M Sanjay Kumar, who defected to the Congress from the BRS after the 2023 elections, is now eyeing the RTC chairman post.

MLA Prakash Goud, who too changed his loyalties from the pink party to the ruling party, is also eyeing a nominated post. According to sources, the chances of the three-time legislator from Rajendranagar landing a post are bright as he is said to be close to Revanth after having worked with the latter in the Telugu Desam Party.

It may be mentioned here that Banswada MLA and former Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy was rewarded for defecting from BRS to Congress with advisor (agriculture) to a government post.