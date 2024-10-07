Telangana CM Revanth Reddy counters Modi’s remark, says crop loan waiver is golden guarantee

HYDERABAD: Strongly responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the Telangana government failed to keep its crop loan waiver promise, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday described the Congress’ guarantee as a ‘golden guarantee’.

It may be recalled that during a public meeting in Maharashtra on Saturday, the prime minister said: “The Congress government in Telangana has promised a crop loan waiver, but even after coming to power, they are keeping farmers waiting for its implementation. These parties are used to making false promises before elections.”

The chief minister, in a letter to Modi, said that he was “pained and astonished” by the statement. Revanth elaborated on the loan amounts disbursed in the state and sought the prime minister’s “cooperation and guidance” to “promote farmers’ welfare in Telangana”.

“The Congress government in Telangana has striven to fulfil its promise and has successfully implemented the crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh for 22,22,067 farmers, and a total amount of Rs 17,869.22 crore has been disbursed. This was achieved in just 27 days. This initiative, which reflects our government’s strong commitment to the agrarian community, aims to alleviate the financial burden on farmers and ensure that they are empowered to continue contributing to the state’s agricultural productivity without the pressure of debt. We believe this will not only strengthen our state’s economy but also boost the morale of the farming community across Telangana.”