Telangana cops get custody of ‘embezzler’ tahsildar

NALGONDA: Huzurnagar court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of the tahsildar, Jayashree, who was arrested and sent to 14 days of judicial remand on Wednesday over her alleged involvement in a Rythu Bandhu scam in Huzurnagar.
Further, the court issued an order to take the tahsildar and another accused, Dharani operator Jagdish, into police custody for one day, though the officers requested 15 days. They will be interrogated from 8.30 am to 5 pm on Friday.
It may be recalled that Jayashree, who was previously Huzurnagar tahsildar and is currently the tahsildar of Anumula in Nalgonda district, reportedly embezzled Rs 14.63 lakh.
Addressing the media, Huzurnagar Circle Inspector G Charamanda Raju said that on September 29, Jagadish, who worked in the Huzurnagar tahsildar office, was removed from his position by the district collector. Following an investigation, Jagadish was arrested and remanded by the police.
Officials uncovered that 36 acres and 23 guntas of land, under survey numbers 439, 604, 602, 608, and 1041 in Burugadda village of Huzurnagar mandal, was fraudulently entered into the Dharani portal in November 2019 under the names of Jagadish’s relatives. Jayashree subsequently issued passbooks for the land. The duo then shared Rs 14,63,004 in Rythu Bandhu funds associated with this land.
Previously, D Deshyanayak, M Nagarjuna Reddy and V Nagaraju, during their respective tenures as tahsildars of Nidamanur mandal, allegedly registered the government lands in the name of their acquaintances through the Dharani portal. They later sold the lands.
Police said that cases were registered against the tahsildars on May 30 after the incident came to light. They were suspended from their jobs and were absconding since then, the police added.