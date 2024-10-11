Telangana cops get custody of ‘embezzler’ tahsildar

NALGONDA: Huzurnagar court on Thursday dismissed the bail petition of the tahsildar, Jayashree, who was arrested and sent to 14 days of judicial remand on Wednesday over her alleged involvement in a Rythu Bandhu scam in Huzurnagar.

Further, the court issued an order to take the tahsildar and another accused, Dharani operator Jagdish, into police custody for one day, though the officers requested 15 days. They will be interrogated from 8.30 am to 5 pm on Friday.

It may be recalled that Jayashree, who was previously Huzurnagar tahsildar and is currently the tahsildar of Anumula in Nalgonda district, reportedly embezzled Rs 14.63 lakh.