Telangana Dy CM Bhatti walks down ‘arduous’ memory lane

KHAMMAM: A nostalgic, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday recalled how he had to walk for seven kilometers from his native village Lakshmipuram to reach his school in Wyra.

After laying the foundation stone for an integrated residential school in Govindapuram in Bonakal Mandal in Madhira constituency in Khammam district on Friday, he said that his school used to have only one teacher teaching all the subjects for students of Class I to V.

“I used to wade through knee-deep water, cross hillocks, and roads to reach Wyra. My parents used to worry about how I would trek and cross streams. My mother would get me ready every morning and wait till I returned from school,” he recalled.

He said the concept of Integrated Residential Schooling took birth after considering the tough time a mother goes through and the aspirations she has for her children.

He said: “Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy told me that he could come up in life after he came out of his birthplace Kondareddypalli for further studies. Many of his contemporaries with equal knowledge could not go far ahead in life as they stayed back in Kondareddypalli,” he said.

“After realising that education is the main factor that aids in one’s transformation, Revanth Reddy and I discussed it in the Cabinet and finalised the concept of integrated residential schools,” the deputy chief minister said.