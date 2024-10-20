Musi project conceived to loot for Congress high command: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: Accusing the state government of conceiving the Musi Riverfront Development Project with the aim of looting public money for the Congress high command, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was attempting to extort builders under the guise of the HYDRAA.

Speaking to reporters after inspecting Sewage Treatment Plants at Nagole, Rama Rao held the Congress and TDP governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh responsible for polluting the Musi river.

Disclosing that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had decided to beautify the Musi by setting up 31 STPs at a cost of Rs 4,000 crore, he said: “The BRS government planned to construct 15 bridges over the river with an allocation of Rs 500 crore and aimed to link Godavari water to Musi with Rs 1,100 crore. Our estimated cost for the Musi project was Rs 2,5000 crore, but now, the Congress government has escalated it to Rs 1.5 lakh crore.”