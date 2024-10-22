BRS betrayed residents of 14 villages: Mallannasagar oustees

Holding the Siddpet MLA responsible for their plight, they further criticised the previous BRS government for failing to provide the R&R package to elderly residents who had crossed 60 years and young adults who had turned 18 in the affected villages.

They demanded that if Harish Rao has any integrity, he should come and speak at the R&R Colony where the oustees of Mallannasagar reside, not at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad and in KCR’s camp office in Gajwel.

2BHK beneficiaries stage dharna at Gajwel RDO office

Meanwhile, a separate dharna was held in front of the Gajwel RDO office, demanding the immediate distribution of double-bedroom houses to those who were selected in a draw prior to the Assembly elections. The beneficiaries complained that though they visited the farmhouse of their MLA KCR eight months ago, they were not even allowed to enter the farmhouse.

They alleged that the houses allocated to them had instead been given to the oustees of Mallannasagar.

When they asked the oustees to vacate, the displaced families refused, stating they would not leave unless the government paid them their due compensation.

The beneficiaries demanded that KCR ensure they receive the double-bedroom houses that had been allotted to them.