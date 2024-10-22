BRS betrayed residents of 14 villages: Mallannasagar oustees

SIDDIPET : Oustees from the villages submerged by the Mallannasagar project have accused the previous BRS government of betraying the people of 14 villages under the guise of development.
They criticised recent statements by the Siddipet MLA, T Harish Rao, claiming that the BRS government had built a resettlement and rehabilitation (R&R) colony unlike any other in the country and offered compensation over the amount recommended under the Acquisition of Land Act 2023. The oustees called this a “blatant lie”. In protest, they burned flex banners featuring Harish, accusing him of falsely claiming that all facilities and compensation had been provided to the displaced families of Mallannasagar.
The oustees staged a protest in Gajwel on Monday. They challenged the former minister’s claims, demanding that he visit the R&R Colony and speak directly with the displaced families. The protesters alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, sitting in his camp office had misled the public. They rejected claims that Rs 50,000 was given to each family during the evacuation, calling it “another blatant lie”. They accused then-collector P Venkatram Reddy, middlemen and Harish of pocketing the money meant for the oustees.
Holding the Siddpet MLA responsible for their plight, they further criticised the previous BRS government for failing to provide the R&R package to elderly residents who had crossed 60 years and young adults who had turned 18 in the affected villages.
They demanded that if Harish Rao has any integrity, he should come and speak at the R&R Colony where the oustees of Mallannasagar reside, not at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad and in KCR’s camp office in Gajwel.
2BHK beneficiaries stage dharna at Gajwel RDO office
Meanwhile, a separate dharna was held in front of the Gajwel RDO office, demanding the immediate distribution of double-bedroom houses to those who were selected in a draw prior to the Assembly elections. The beneficiaries complained that though they visited the farmhouse of their MLA KCR eight months ago, they were not even allowed to enter the farmhouse.
They alleged that the houses allocated to them had instead been given to the oustees of Mallannasagar.
When they asked the oustees to vacate, the displaced families refused, stating they would not leave unless the government paid them their due compensation.
The beneficiaries demanded that KCR ensure they receive the double-bedroom houses that had been allotted to them.