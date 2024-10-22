No major hiccups on first day of Telangana PSC's Group-I main exam

HYDERABAD: After weeks of protests, political controversies and uncertainty, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) Group-I mains examination was successfully conducted on Monday.
A total of 31,383 candidates who cleared the prelims were slated to appear for the seven-day mains examination. The first exam, General English, a three-hour qualifying test, was held without any major issues, sources said. The TGPSC reported a preliminary attendance rate of 72.4% on the first day, with 22,744 candidates appearing. Complying with the directions of the high court, an additional 20 sports candidates were granted permission to write the examination.
Candidates from across the state travelled to Hyderabad to take the exam, with the question paper receiving mixed reactions.
K Anusha from Sangareddy found the question paper “very easy”, and said that she finished well within three hours.
‘No more controversies’
Meanwhile, many others found the paper moderately difficult and expressed hope that the remaining exams would proceed smoothly without any disturbances.
P Lavanya, a candidate from Adilabad, told TNIE, “We were hoping the government would give us more time to prepare, as we only had four months to prepare for the mains. However, we are trying our best and hope the remaining exams and results proceed without any controversies.”
Protests unsettled Group-I aspirants
Candidates also noted that the protests and political turbulence over the two weeks preceding the exam created an atmosphere of doubt, anxiety and confusion. Many aspirants were demoralised as the situation remained grim until the last moment.
Miryala Pushpa from Siddipet said, “Many friends in my circle were disappointed and discouraged, which affected their preparation. Every day brought new chaos — protests, court hearings and deliberations with the government. These factors will definitely affect the performance and results for many aspirants.”
Minor altercations at Koti centre
Aspirants also highlighted the ongoing Supreme Court hearings during the exam, which added a layer of uncertainty. D Kalyani from Mahbubnagar expressed relief that the apex court did not cancel the exam, and she looked forward to completing the remaining six papers.
No untoward incidents were reported in the city with the police ensuring tight security. However, at the Government Degree College for Women in Begumpet, one female candidate who arrived late was denied entry. There were also reports of minor altercations between candidates and police at an examination centre in Koti.
Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty inspected the security arrangements at the centre in Telangana Mahila University in Koti.
The mains examination will continue until October 27, from 2 PM to 5 PM daily, across 46 centres in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.