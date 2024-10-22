No major hiccups on first day of Telangana PSC's Group-I main exam

Candidates from across the state travelled to Hyderabad to take the exam, with the question paper receiving mixed reactions.

K Anusha from Sangareddy found the question paper “very easy”, and said that she finished well within three hours.

‘No more controversies’

Meanwhile, many others found the paper moderately difficult and expressed hope that the remaining exams would proceed smoothly without any disturbances.

P Lavanya, a candidate from Adilabad, told TNIE, “We were hoping the government would give us more time to prepare, as we only had four months to prepare for the mains. However, we are trying our best and hope the remaining exams and results proceed without any controversies.”

Protests unsettled Group-I aspirants

Candidates also noted that the protests and political turbulence over the two weeks preceding the exam created an atmosphere of doubt, anxiety and confusion. Many aspirants were demoralised as the situation remained grim until the last moment.

Miryala Pushpa from Siddipet said, “Many friends in my circle were disappointed and discouraged, which affected their preparation. Every day brought new chaos — protests, court hearings and deliberations with the government. These factors will definitely affect the performance and results for many aspirants.”