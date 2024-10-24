Telangana: Ganga Reddy’s murder opens old wounds in Congress

Jeevan Reddy said that the MLAs who migrated from the BRS to the Congress after the elections should be suspended. “As per Schedule 10 of the Constitution, if any legislator changes parties, he or she is liable for suspension. AICC leader Rahul Gandhi is also against such defections,” the MLC said.

He revealed that he has already expressed this view to the party high command. “I am deeply dissatisfied over developments in the party. The Congress government in the state is stable, the party enjoys full majority. It does not even need the support of the AIMIM, and there is no necessity of admitting leaders from other parties,” Jeevan Reddy said.

He reiterated that MLAs who defected from the BRS to the Congress to be disqualified. “If this is not being done, the Telangana unit of the Congress is going ahead against the party’s ideology,” Jeevan Reddy said.

“I am helpless today and have been subjected to insults in the party for the last four months. There is an unfortunate situation in the party; genuine Congress leaders are forced to prove their loyalty,” he said.