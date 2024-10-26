Court directs Telangana minister not to make further defamatory comments against BRS leader

HYDERABAD: A local court has issued an interim injunction restraining Telangana Minister Konda Surekha from making further defamatory comments maligning the reputation of BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

The court's orders came on separate interlocutory applications filed by Rama Rao vis-a-vis his defamation case against Surekha's recent comments which triggered a row.

The court has also directed several media organisations, including newspapers, news channels and social media platforms to take down and remove the defamatory articles and videos uploaded online on the issue.

BRS legal cell member Lalitha Reddy said the interlocutory applications are posted for the next hearing on November 11, while the main suit is posted for November 21.

Surekha could not be reached comments.

Actor Nagarjuna had also filed a defamation complaint against Surekha as her comments involved his son Naga Chaitanya.

Both Nagarjuna and Rama Rao had already recorded their statements separately in court in connection with their defamation cases.