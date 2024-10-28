Cotton Corporation of India announces Rs 7,521 MSP for cotton

ADILABAD: Cotton purchase in the market yard began on October 26, with the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) announcing a support price of Rs 7,521 per quintal for cotton with a moisture content of 8 to 12%. On the first day, private traders purchased cotton with no moisture at Rs 6,700 per quintal.

On the first day, 543 farmers brought their cotton to the market yard, of which 47 sold their cotton to the CCI, receiving more than Rs 7,000 per quintal because they had dried their cotton at home. The CCI officials stated that they reduce the price by Rs 75 per quintal for each percentage of moisture above 8%, and they do not purchase cotton with moisture content above 12%.

Farmers like Satish, who are drying their cotton at home, expressed concerns about the natural moisture during the winter season, urging the government to address this issue. They highlighted the need for modernization in moisture content standards, as selling cotton at lower prices affects their investment returns.

Farmers also noted that the CCI’s deductions for moisture content this year are higher than in previous years, prompting calls for a review of past records to understand these changes better.