Mounting Aarogyasri dues leave pvt hospitals in Telangana under financial crisis

HYDERABAD: Many private hospitals empanelled in the Aarogyasri Healthcare Scheme are facing severe financial difficulties due to outstanding reimbursements from the government, some of which have been pending for over a year.

These delayed payments are prompting several hospitals to consider de-empaneling themselves from the scheme. Additionally, the Employee Health Services (EHS) dues are also reported to be overdue.

According to the official website of the Aarogyasri HealthCare Trust, there are 327 corporate hospitals empaneled, with 54 located in Hyderabad. However, many hospitals are withdrawing from the scheme due to financial strain.

One recognised multispecialty hospital, still listed on the Rajiv Aarogyasri Healthcare Trust website, told TNIE that it ceased to provide healthcare services under Arogyasri and refused to disclose the reasons.

The Telangana Aarogyasri Network Hospitals Association (TANHA) said that dues have been outstanding for over a year. They submitted a representation to the health minister in April, who assured them that all dues would be cleared soon.

Vaddiraju Rakesh, president of TANHA, told TNIE, “Private hospitals are willing to extend the Aarogyasri services to beneficiaries, but it should not jeopardise their financial viability. For the past decade, we have been urging the government to revise package rates by 7% to account for inflation, as the current rates make it challenging to provide services. We also seek the release of old dues, a redraft of the MoU, and adjustments to miscellaneous deductions and cancellations.”