Police acted on their own: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar refuted the BRS’ allegations that there was a conspiracy behind the farmhouse “rave party” case.

“It was like any other case, but the media highlighted the high profile people who were involved in the case. Neither Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy nor any of his Cabinet colleagues have anything to do with the raids,” he said and maintained that the police acted on their own.

He also said that the state government was busy in implementing the welfare and development programmes. Stating that the farmhouse drug culture in the city will have debilitating effect on the state’s economy, he said that they would not spare anyone who would malign the brand image of Hyderabad.

Stressing that parties can be organised duly following the law of the land, he said that there are no sanctions on holding parties in and around Hyderabad but that there is no place for drugs and rave parties in Telangana.