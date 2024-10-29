Police acted on their own: Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar

HYDERABAD: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar refuted the BRS’ allegations that there was a conspiracy behind the farmhouse “rave party” case.
“It was like any other case, but the media highlighted the high profile people who were involved in the case. Neither Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy nor any of his Cabinet colleagues have anything to do with the raids,” he said and maintained that the police acted on their own.
He also said that the state government was busy in implementing the welfare and development programmes. Stating that the farmhouse drug culture in the city will have debilitating effect on the state’s economy, he said that they would not spare anyone who would malign the brand image of Hyderabad.
Stressing that parties can be organised duly following the law of the land, he said that there are no sanctions on holding parties in and around Hyderabad but that there is no place for drugs and rave parties in Telangana.
KTR should voluntarily undergo drug tests: Shabbir
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mohammad Ali Shabbir, who is also an advisor to the chief minister, demanded that BRS working president KT Rama Rao voluntarily undergo drug tests as his “name is repeatedly cropping up in drugs cases”.
“Why KTR’s name crops up whenever a drug case surfaces? How is he related to drugs? KTR needs to get a clean certificate,” Shabbir Ali said,
Addressing a press conference on Monday, he sought to know why there were illegal foreign liquor bottles, casino and gambling items if it was a “family party”. Stating that Rama Rao’s brother-in-law was caught in a drugs case, he wondered how former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family members got farmhouses in the Janwada area.
He also wondered how the Chandrasekhar Rao’s family amassed so much wealth, and demanded an investigation into the assets of about 50 members of KCR’s family. He recalled how A Revanth Reddy was jailed after he came up with drone camera footage of a farmhouse.