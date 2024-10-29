Public gathering ban not for Deepavali, clarifies Commissioner Anand

HYDERABAD: Responding to concerns raised by people regarding a police notification prohibiting gathering over five persons in public places, Hyderabad City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Monday clarified that the ban “has nothing to do with the Deepavali festival celebrations”.

Asserting that it was not a curfew, he stated that the notification was issued based on intelligence reports that certain groups might try to disturb the peace and order in the city.

On Sunday, the city police released a notification stating that all kinds of gatherings of more than five persons - processions, dharnas, rallies or public meetings - which are likely to cause disturbance to the public peace and order in Hyderabad and Secunderabad are prohibited.

“Peaceful dharnas and protests are allowed only at Indira Park Dharna Chowk, and any protest anywhere else in Hyderabad and Secunderabad is not permitted,” read the notification signed by Anand. The order also specified that the prohibition would have been in force from October 27 till November 28.