Flood fury: Nine dead in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana; 17,000 people evacuated in Andhra

Torrential rains battered Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the second consecutive day, flooding and waterlogging in several areas, and disruptions to road and rail traffic on Sunday.

Nine people died in separate rain-related incidents in Telangana as heavy downpour continued to lash many parts of the state, including Hyderabad, on Sunday. As many as 99 trains were cancelled, four trains were partially cancelled, and 54 were diverted due to heavy rains and waterlogging over tracks at multiple locations on the South Central Railway network, an SCR official said.

Rivers in both states were in spate, and thousands of people were evacuated by national and state disaster response forces from flooded areas to relief camps.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy and assured them of all possible help from the central government to deal with rains and floods.

Reddy held an emergency review in view of the incessant rains in the state and spoke to ministers over phone and relief measures in submerged areas, an official release said.

Unprecedented rainfall in the past two days in Andhra has paralysed life at several places, especially in Vijayawada and vicinity, while 17,000 rain-affected people were evacuated from across the state.

A woman died and three others were feared washed away in separate rain-related incidents in Mahabubabad and Khammam districts on Sunday.

In view of the state witnessing incessant rains, Reddy, reviewed the situation in the rain-affected areas, and spoke to ministers - Bhatti Vikramarka, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Damodara Raja Narasimha, and Jupalli Krishna Rao over the phone and enquired about the relief operations in the submerged areas, an official release said.

A railway track was washed away at the outskirts of Tallapusapally village in Kesamudram Mandal on Sunday morning. As a result, train services were halted at Kesamudram and Mahabubabad railway stations.

Similarly, the flood and rain situation has affected train services on the Vijayawada-Warangal route. After a local stream overflowed, submerging the track near Vijayawada, train movements on the Vijayawada-Khammam route were stopped.

The Telangana government has also declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Monday across the state.