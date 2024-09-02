Plea for transfer of trial against T'gana CM, in 2015 cash-for-votes scam: SC asks him to file reply in two weeks

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Telanagana Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, and others accused in the 2015 cash-for-votes case, to file their replies within two weeks. It observed that "when somebody holds such a high office, some restraint is expected," while commenting on Reddy's remarks on courts orders.

A two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan, while asking Reddy and others to file their reply, fixed the natter for further hearing after two weeks.

The apex court commented and expressed its displeasure over a submission made before it regarding courts and lawyers of with the recent remarks made by Reddy on certain SC orders. It observed that there must be some restraint expected from someone who holds a high office.

"When somebody holds such a high office, some restraint is expected. People at the highest constitutional post must remain careful," the apex court said.

These remakes from the top court came, as Reddy had recently questioned how BRS MLC K Kavitha got bail in five months, when Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia got it only after 15 months and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is yet to receive it.

He also hinted at an alleged deal between the BJP and BRS for securing bail for Kavitha. These statements of the Telangana CM did not go down well, as the apex court took it strongly recently and questioned Reddy, as to how a constitutional functionary can comment about the SC verdict?