Telangana to get its own disaster response force

HYDERABAD: The state government has decided to create an agency — Telangana Disaster Response Force (TGDRF) — on the lines of the NDRF to tackle natural calamities like rain and floods.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed DGP Dr Jitender to provide training to one-third of the eight battalions in the state on the lines of the NDRF. He suggested selecting personnel from among the younger lot.

The chief minister also enquired from the officials about the emergency services extended by the NDRF during heavy rains and floods. The officials informed him that the deployment of NDRF forces is done based on the indent and is time consuming. Responding to this, the chief minister directed them to ensure training to the hand-picked police personnel on the lines of NDRF.

When the officials brought to his notice the shortage of equipment, Revanth said that they could purchase whatever is required, expenses no bar. Officials informed him that such teams have already been formed in Odisha and Gujarat. The chief minister suggested that the procedures should be studied and experienced officers impart training.

The chief minister directed the officials to prepare a manual and conduct rehearsals with the selected staff before every season.

Sources said that the government is likely to allocate a Budget to TGDRF soon for purchasing required equipment and other expenses.