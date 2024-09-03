Will Centre give Telangana Rs 2K crore for flood relief?

HYDERABAD: Will the Centre react positively to the state’s request for immediate relief of Rs 2,000 crore for use in rain-battered districts in the state?

There is a debate in political circles over this since the Centre was not very generous to a similar request by the state in the past when floods had ravaged Hyderabad.

The state has now given eight Lok Sabha seats to BJP and two ministers represent Telangana in the Central government. The people expect them to repay their gratitude as crops in lakhs of acres have been damaged, houses affected, and livelihoods robbed due to the heavy rains.