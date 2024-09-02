Telangana, Andhra Pradesh rains claim 25 lives amid severe damage due to flood; PM assures help

At least 25 people were killed as heavy rains wrecked havoc in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the past two days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union home minister Amit Shah spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy, assuring them of all possible help from the central government.

Twenty-six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are being deployed for flood relief and rescue operations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

According to the officials, 12 teams are already deployed in the two neighbouring states,14 more are being dispatched. Out of the 14 teams, reported PTI citing officials.