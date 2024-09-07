Two AI professionals in each department says IT Minister Sridhar Babu

In an exclusive interaction with TNIE’s Ajay Tomar on Friday during the Global AI Summit, IT Minister D Sridhar Babu elaborated on incorporating AI into governance and the need to sensitise the bureaucracy to overcome resistance. He also spoke about introducing Artificial Intelligence in schools and the upcoming two lakh sq ft WTC in Shamshabad

There is a lot of focus on AI in schools. Microsoft has agreed to train 50,000 secondary school students while NVIDIA is set to train 5,000 students from 200 technical institutions.

Students have to be exposed to the new technologies at a very early age, so AI becomes a necessary ingredient in the curriculum. Taking inspiration from Finland’s pioneering AI education model, which introduced AI courses nationwide to equip its population with critical future skills, Telangana aims to refine and tailor this approach to our unique needs. We have initial plans to roll it out to 5,000 students from our side. Microsoft is also coming to train 50,000 pupils. Other organisations such as HYSEA and TASK would train 10,000 students in the fields of AI and crypto.

How did you manage to rope in top companies such as Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta and Amazon? Any more big names?

They could see our vision, conviction and commitment. In times to come, they need more skilled people. They know if skill is imparted, it can be absorbed by youngsters in Telangana who would be readily available for the industry at the global stage.