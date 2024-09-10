Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation seeks ₹10,500 crore for development projects

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has requested the 16th Finance Commission to allocate Rs 10,500 crore for the implementation of various developmental schemes and projects within the city limits.

Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi submitted a representation to the Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission, Arvind Panagariya, and other members during their visit to the city to hold discussions with representatives from different political parties. She highlighted that Hyderabad is one of the major metropolitan cities in the country with an estimated population of 1.4 crore, driven by the growth of IT, pharma, aviation and other industries.

With its expanding population and increasing demand for civic infrastructure, public utilities, and citizen services, the GHMC has spent approximately Rs 18,000 crore in capital expenditure over the last decade, with borrowings amounting to around Rs 6,000 crore. It is projected that an additional Rs 18,000 crore will be required over the next five years.

Although the scope of services provided by GHMC is vast, the 15th Finance Commission allocated funds only for two components: Solid Waste Management and the National Clean Air Programme.

The mayor requested the 16th Finance Commission to allocate Rs 7,500 crore during the award period to provide transformative world-class infrastructure in Hyderabad, focusing on major road upgrades, comprehensive road maintenance, strengthening stormwater drains and nalas, addressing traffic issues, reducing air pollution and mitigating urban flooding.

She also requested Rs 1,500 crore for bioremediation of legacy dump sites, as per a directive from the National Green Tribunal. Additionally, Rs 800 crore was sought for the preservation of water bodies and management of urban flooding in Hyderabad.

The mayor further urged the allocation of Rs 200 crore for the protection and preservation of heritage structures and water bodies, Rs 250 crore for the procurement and deployment of GIS to create a comprehensive city map for master plan execution and property assessment management.