Mom among five held for selling infant in Telangana

ADILABAD: Khanapur police have arrested five persons over their alleged involvement in the trafficking of an infant boy for Rs 52,000 in Nirmal district. A case has been registered against the accused.

According to police, the prime accused, Attram Anitha, a 25-year-old woman who recently gave birth to the boy at a hospital in Nizamabad, returned to her native place, Khanapur, before visiting her aunt, Tekkam Padma, in Kadam.

There, they hatched a plan to sell the baby, police said. Subsequently, the infant was sold to a couple from the Jagtial district through a middleman, Gangadhar.

Meanwhile, on September 6, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials complained to the Khanapur police station. During the investigation, the police discovered that the boy had been sold to Laxmi Rajyam and Padma in Rangampet village for Rs 52,000.

Based on the findings, the cops arrested Anitha, Padma, Gangadhar and the couple.

Boy placed in care of officials in Nirmal

The boy has been moved to a child protection centre in Nirmal. District Collector Abhilasha Abhinav visited the centre and enquired about his health condition with doctors. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against all the five accused in the case.