Telangana: HYDRAA may get nod to clear Musi of encroachments

HYDERABAD: By stating that 2BHK houses will be constructed for the 11,000-odd people living along the banks of the Musi river, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has indicated that he will soon give his nod to HYDRAA to clear illegal constructions in the 50-metre buffer zone of the river.

On Wednesday, the chief minister categorically said that unauthorised encroachments will be removed for the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP) and that those living on the banks of the river would be rehabilitated.

HYDRAA has been quite active over the past two months - demolishing structures built within full tank level (FTL) and buffer zones of water bodies in Greater Hyderabad limits - and it is clear that it will be turning its focus to removing encroachments within the 50-metre buffer zone of Musi sooner than later.

The state government has proposed the MRDP to revitalise the 55-km stretch of the Musi that courses through the city at an estimated cost of over Rs 1 lakh crore. Revenue officials have identified numerous illegal constructions at Chaderghat, Moosarambagh, Puranapul and Attapur.

For the state government to advance the MRDP project and achieve its goals of rejuvenation, these encroachments that have come up in the past two decades must be cleared.

Sources said that before showing the green flag to bulldozers, the state government plans to rehabilitate the people to be affected. They said that though the structures are illegal, the government may announce a suitable compensation package on humanitarian grounds.

In April 2024, the GHMC decided to not issue further permissions for any new layouts or buildings or developmental activities within 50 metres of the Musi river.