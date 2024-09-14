IT and Industries Minister Sridhar seeks Centre’s help to transform Telangana into trillion-dollar economy

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has urged the Centre to support Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s vision of transforming Telangana into a trillion-dollar economy over the next decade.

Speaking at the National Commerce Council meeting in Mumbai on Friday, Sridhar Babu elaborated on the state government’s strategic plans and targets, seeking the Centre’s backing. The meeting, chaired by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, focused on trade policies, business development, and changes in the economy. Ministers from several states attended the meeting.

Sridhar Babu said that establishing a turmeric processing unit in Nizamabad district could help produce turmeric powder and natural dyes, boosting exports and providing better income for turmeric farmers. Setting up a rapid chilli-drying plant in Khammam or Mahabubabad would enhance quality and increase demand in exports, he explained.

A testing lab for spices should be established in Nizamabad or Warangal to issue quality certification standards, easing customs clearance. To increase the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, Telangana needed an irradiation plant to reduce food waste, he said.

“The Central government should release funds for this and provide cold storage and refrigerated transport facilities for the export of perishable items like milk, eggs, and vegetables. Geographical Indication (GI) tagging should be granted for Sona Masoori rice. Multi-modal logistics parks near industrial areas, granite processing units in Karimnagar or Warangal, vaccine testing laboratories, and raw material procurement hubs for small and micro industries should also be established,” Sridhar Babu said.

He urged the Union government to promote export of gems, gold jewellery, toys, furniture, and handicrafts from Telangana.