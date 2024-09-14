Telangana youth working with Russian military as support staff returns home

HYDERABAD: Mohammed Sufiyan, a Telangana native who ended up working as a support staff for the Russian army after being duped by an employment agent, returned home on September 14.

The return of Sufiyan (22), who belongs to Narayanpet district, ends the agonising wait of his family members who were worried about his safety as he was helping the Russian military in its war with Ukraine.

Sufiyan said he was promised a security-related job and not told about having to help the troops in the war.