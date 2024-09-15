BJP MP Laxman accuses CM Revanth of avoiding Telangana Liberation Day due to AIMIM Pressure

HYDERABAD: BJP MP and party’s OBC Morcha national president K Laxman on Saturday claimed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was scared of the AIMIM and hence was not officially celebrating Telangana liberation day in the state.

The BJP MP also alleged that the Revanth Reddy government was pressured by the MIM and its supremo Asaduddin Owaisi to not conduct liberation day celebrations.

Laxman reviewed the arrangements at Parade Ground in Secunderabad where the Union government will be celebrating liberation day on September 17. He later told reporters that Maharashtra and Karnataka have been celebrating liberation day every year and wondered why the government of Telangana was not doing so.

“This is not Praja Palana where the Congress government is ignoring the day on which we got freedom from the Nizam and Razakars,” he said.

Laxman warned that the Congress government would also suffer the same fate as former chief minister K Chandrasekhar if it did not respect the wishes of those who fought against the Nizam and Razakars.

The MP also demanded the state government should include “liberation day” in the school syllabus.