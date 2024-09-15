Telangana to be model for India in power sector: CM Mallu Bhatti

PEDDAPALLI: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, along with IT Minister Sridhar Babu, on Saturday laid the foundation stone for 33/11 KV substations at Medaram and Katkenpalli villages on Saturday.

Speaking at a public meeting in Dharmaram mandal, Vikramarka said that Telangana aims to generate 20,000 MW of green power by 2029-30. “The government’s performance and commitment is like a slap on the faces of those who said there would be no power supply in the state if Congress comes to power,” the deputy CM said.

Vikramarka said that a pilot project providing solar power panels to farmers for pump sets was being implemented in 25-30 villages. “Farmers will be able to sell the surplus solar power generated to the government, which will integrate it into the state grid,” the deputy chief minister said. Households in selected villages will be equipped with solar panels, with excess power similarly linked to the grid, he said.

Vikramarka also announced plans to revive the Ramagundam thermal power plant using supercritical technology, a project delayed by the previous government. The foundation for an 800 MW plant at Ramagundam, with an investment of Rs 10,000 crore, is set to be laid soon, he said.

The deputy CM also highlighted the Congress government’s record of crediting Rs 18,000 crore for farm loan waiver and contrasted it with “massive corruption” under the BRS government.

Vikramarka also recalled that the Congress government released Rs 18 crore under the long-pending R&R package for Dharmaram and surrounding areas.

He also noted efforts by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Sridhar Babu to secure investments worth Rs 36,000 crore from across the world.