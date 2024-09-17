Hyderabad's Balapur Ganesh Laddu auctioned for Rs 30.01 lakh

HYDERABAD: The most popular auction, the ''Balapur Ganesh Laddu'' was auctioned at an all-time record of Rs 30.01 lakh in an open auction held on Tuesday, the highest ever in the last 30 years.

The 21-kg famed laddu was bagged by Kolan Shanker Reddy. The auction amount was paid on the spot to the Balapur Ganesh Utsav Committee (BGUS).

This is Rs 3 lakh more than the previous auction held in 2023. In the last year's auction, Dayanand Reddy bought the laddu for Rs 27 lakh.

A total of four persons registered their names to participate in the laddu auction including many non locals by paying Rs 27 lakh in advance.

The auction saw less number of people participating as new rule was brought into force from this year. Earlier, only outsiders used to deposit the money in advance to participate in the laddu auction. But this time all of Balapur village and those participating in the laddu auction will have to make an advance deposit based on the last year's auction price.

Till now, the locals were given one year's time to pay the amount. Only after depositing and registering the name, one can participate in the laddu auction. Last year, the laddu was auctioned for Rs 27 lakh, the persons participating in the auction had to deposit Rs 27 lakh one day in advance before the auction to the BGUS.

The participants were seen requesting the BGUS members to continue the auction. Amount upto Rs 35-40 lakh could have been raised easily through the auction as bidders were ready to bid for more to bag the prized laddu. BGUS committee members without giving a chance to the bidders, announced the winner swiftly leaving the other participants not to bid for more.