BJP has no moral right to speak about Liberation Day: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Tuesday said that the BJP was not even born when the erstwhile Hyderabad state was liberated by the Union government led by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru. He lambasted the BJP for claiming Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s legacy.

The TPCC president was speaking after hoisting the national flag at the Gandhi Bhavan during the Praja Palana Day celebrations. The state government organised the event to mark the merger of Hyderabad state with the Indian Union on September 17, 1948.

Mahesh said that the BJP has been resorting to “decadent” politics over Telangana Liberation Day. He said that the BJP has no role in the freedom struggle. He said that BJP-affiliated organisations, which continue to exist to this day, have supported the British.

“How is Vallabhbhai Patel linked to the BJP,” he asked.

He added that the BJP has no moral right to speak about Patel or Telangana Liberation Day. He asked his party cadre whether they want to slip into the “divisive politics” of the BJP or continue with their own “welfare and development” agenda.

Launching an attack against former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Mahesh said that the BRS government largely ignored the significance of September 17.

He also slammed pink party leaders for opposing the installation of statue of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Secretariat. He said that BRS working president KT Rama Rao, who seems to be highly educated, lacks basic decency. He wanted to know from Rama Rao if the latter didn’t remember Telangana Talli during the 10-year rule of the BRS.