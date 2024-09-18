Landless poor to receive Rs 12K aid this year: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday announced that Rs 12,000 will be directly credited into the accounts of landless poor families this year, fulfilling a promise made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections.
Vikramarka was addressing the gathering after handing over documents for financial assistance of Rs 15.54 crore to 847 Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries at Nagulavancha village in Chintakani mandal under the Madhira Assembly.
The deputy chief minister said that the people’s government has declared September 17 as Praja Palana Day (People’s Governance Day) to mark liberation of Telangana from the oppressive and tyrannical rule in 1948.
“Leaders of all political parties should welcome the state government’s decision to celebrate Praja Palana Day on September 17. Those who are opposing this decision are against the Constitution and democracy,” he said
Stating that the construction of Indiramma houses will start soon across the state, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy initiated this scheme in Bhadrachalam. The state government will extend Rs 6 lakh assistance to SC, ST beneficiaries and Rs 5 lakh to other beneficiaries under this scheme, he added.
Focus on organic farming
Observing that people were increasingly preferring organic agriculture products, he suggested that farmers focus on organic farming in line with people’s demands. “Priority would be given to Chinthakani mandal for encouraging organic farming,” he said.
He also assured the farmers that the state government will initiate measures for facilitating marketing of organic products as well as direct agreements between the farmers and potential buyers.
Besides the implementation of crop loan waiver, crop insurance and power subsidy power schemes, the state government will soon introduce solar agricultural pump sets for the benefit of farmers.
Siripuram village in Madhira constituency has been selected as the pilot project for installation of solar agricultural pumpsets, he said.
The Discoms will buy surplus solar power from the farmers, providing additional income to them he said, adding that the (Self Help Group) SHG women would be involved in solar generation.
Interest-free loans for SHGs
The deputy CM also said that the government will provide interest-free loans to the tune of Rs 20,000 crore annually to SHG members. In five years, the government will extend
Rs 1 lakh crore interest-free loans to these women, he added and said, “The government’s intention is to encourage these SHG women become industrial entrepreneurs.”
Apart from giving free electricity up to 200 units to the poor under Gruha Jyothi scheme, the government will select some villages under a pilot project to generate power through solar roof tops. The surplus power, after domestic consumption, would be bought by the Discom, which would provide additional income to households.
The deputy CM said that 3,462 families were selected in Chintakani mandal under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. As many as 847 Dalit families, who did not receive the benefits under the first and second phases, were given financial certificates for Rs 15,54,32,620.