Landless poor to receive Rs 12K aid this year: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti

KHAMMAM: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Tuesday announced that Rs 12,000 will be directly credited into the accounts of landless poor families this year, fulfilling a promise made by the Congress during the 2023 Assembly elections.

Vikramarka was addressing the gathering after handing over documents for financial assistance of Rs 15.54 crore to 847 Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries at Nagulavancha village in Chintakani mandal under the Madhira Assembly.

The deputy chief minister said that the people’s government has declared September 17 as Praja Palana Day (People’s Governance Day) to mark liberation of Telangana from the oppressive and tyrannical rule in 1948.

“Leaders of all political parties should welcome the state government’s decision to celebrate Praja Palana Day on September 17. Those who are opposing this decision are against the Constitution and democracy,” he said

Stating that the construction of Indiramma houses will start soon across the state, he said that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy initiated this scheme in Bhadrachalam. The state government will extend Rs 6 lakh assistance to SC, ST beneficiaries and Rs 5 lakh to other beneficiaries under this scheme, he added.

Focus on organic farming

Observing that people were increasingly preferring organic agriculture products, he suggested that farmers focus on organic farming in line with people’s demands. “Priority would be given to Chinthakani mandal for encouraging organic farming,” he said.

He also assured the farmers that the state government will initiate measures for facilitating marketing of organic products as well as direct agreements between the farmers and potential buyers.