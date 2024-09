HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to industrialists and corporate houses to come and partner with the Young India Skill University by contributing to the corpus fund and constructing infrastructure which would be named after the donors.

Revanth held a meeting with the Board of Governors of the varsity, industrialists and representatives of various companies and sectors where he said that the varsity should be made a model in the country.

He expressed confidence that Skill University chairperson Anand Mahindra, who has the experience as well as a unique identity, will add to the brand value of the institution.

Revanth announced that the responsibility was being handed over to the University Board and said that the state government has allotted 150 acres and Rs 100 crore to the university. He said that the government will now focus on the establishment of Young India Sports University.

“The sports university will be set up in around 200 acres and training will be provided to athletes with the aim of bringing a gold medal to India in the 2028 Olympics,” Revanth said. He appealed to industrialists to participate in the development of the varsity. “Funding is not a problem for the state government. However, beyond financial cooperation, all industrialists and businessmen of the state should take part in these initiatives,” Revanth said.