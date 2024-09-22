CM Revanth has role in Rs 8.8K crore AMRUT scam: KT Rama Rao

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his family of being involved in a Rs 8,888-crore scam related to the AMRUT 2.0 scheme. Alleging that Revanth exploited his position to benefit his family and close associates, Rama Rao said that the fraud involved mismanagement and fraudulent allocation of contracts to underqualified companies linked to CM’s family.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Rama Rao alleged that within three months of assuming office, Revanth orchestrated a massive fraud by misusing his authority over the urban development department. He stated: “The CM awarded contracts worth Rs 1,137 crore to Shodha Infrastructure Ltd, owned by Soodhini Srujan Reddy, Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, despite the company reporting a mere Rs 2 crore in profits. Its only qualification seems to be its connection to the CM.”

The Sircilla MLA further alleged that Indian Hume Pipe Ltd, a publicly listed company, was coerced into forming a joint venture with Shodha Infrastructure. While Indian Hume Pipe was assigned just 20% of the project work, Shodha Infrastructure received 80%, “which is a foul play,” he said.