HYDRAA begins demolitions of unauthorised structures in Nallacheruvu, Kukatpally and Ameenpur in Sangareddy district

HYDERABAD: After keeping lull for a period of more than two weeks, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is back in action. The agency in coordination with other government agencies has taken up large scale demolitions of unauthorised structures built in the full tank level and buffer zone of water bodies in Nallacheruvu of Kukatpally in the Medchal Malkajgiri district and Ameenpur in Sangareddy district on Sunday.

Pulling down of the illegal structures by the agency are taking place in a full swing. Distressing scenes were witnessed where many families were found crying seeing the structures getting pulled down by HYDRAA. Many seething with anger that the authorities are targeting the poor while leaving the high and mighty untouched.

The affected residents lashed the state government that the demolition was carried out without giving them any prior notices adding that household items and other articles were damaged completely in the action. Some of them including a pregnant woman and old people were seen crying over losing their houses.

A young man told media persons that the demolition had shattered their life as they spent lakhs of rupees to build the house. His wife is seven months pregnant.

A few of them claimed that they raised loans to buy property and the demolition action has rendered them homeless and thrown onto the roads.

The HYDRAA teams with huge machinery, JCBs, big size cranes and other equipment amid deployment of large posse of police personnel providing security cover for the demolition exercise at the two water bodies on Sunday morning.

After full police bandobust, HYDRAA commenced the razing of unauthorised structures. The police presence is intended to ensure that the demolition process proceeds smoothly and without incident.

They demolished around 16 sheds and unauthorised structures, except the residential buildings in Nalla Cheruvu in Kukatpally. Also, demolitions of a large number villas and unauthorised structures in Ameenpur are also under progress.

According to officials, the extent area of the Nalla Cheruvu is 27 acres and 14 acres have been encroached and structures were constructed. It has been found that seven acres are in FTL and buffer zone. More than 50 pucca buildings and apartments have been constructed in four acres of buffer zone. There are 25 buildings and 16 sheds in 3 acres of FTL.

Authorities are demolishing 16 sheds built on the Nalla Cheruvu, except the residential buildings.

A hospital building and a three-storeyed building were among the structures demolished by the authorities by deploying huge cranes. More details are awaited.