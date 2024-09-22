Telangana government likely to amend GHMC Act to confer powers on HYDRAA

HYDERABAD: A day after the Cabinet granted statutory status to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Agency (HYDRAA), it is learnt that the government is all set to promulgate an ordinance amending the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Act.

Sources said that officials are currently drafting these amendments, adding that a new act for HYDRAA will not be created, rather the existing GHMC Act will be amended to confer powers to HYDRAA.