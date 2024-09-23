Post desertions, BRS faces two major poll challenges

HYDERABAD: The BRS has two immediate challenges before it — winning the local body elections and the GHMC polls. In the wake of the Congress spiriting away a good number of its MLAs from the city, the pink party has to toil to win the GHMC polls.

The BRS is trying to gauge the effect of its MLAs defecting to other parties on its prospects in the elections. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections are being seen as a referendum on BRS working president KT Rama Rao’s ability to steer the party to success.

The BRS has been quite confident that the urban voter would support it but in the wake of the its MLAs from Hyderabad switching loyalty, there are now doubts whether Rama Rao still has the magic touch to turn the tide of public opinion in favour of the pink party. The BRS cadre are worried that party MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy’s statement on Andhras may affect the party’s prospects in the GHMC elections where it is already skating on thin ice.

The BRS leaders and MLAs in GHMC limits are worried because most of the voters are of Andhra origin. After Kaushik Reddy’s outburst against MLA Arekapudi Gandhi who hails from Kamma community that he came to Hyderabad in search of livelihood, the situation seemed to have changed. Kammas constitute a significant chunk of the population in six to eight Assembly segments in the GHMC.

Rama Rao will have to work twice as hard as he did previously to help the party win the GHMC elections. In the past elections, his image as an IT and MAUD minister who had endeavoured for the growth of Hyderabad had helped the party reap rich political dividends in elections. He has a good wavelength with the population of Hyderabad as he was known more as an urban oriented minister. But the GHMC elections next year will test his skills with the Congress seeming to have gained an upper hand now.