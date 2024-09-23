Will quit politics if my AMRUT scam claims are proved wrong, says BRS's KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that he will quit politics if his claims, alleging corruption in the award of AMRUT 2.0 contracts were proved wrong.

On Saturday, Rama Rao accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his family of perpetrating a Rs 8,888-crore scam in the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme tender process, following which Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said that Sudini Srujan Reddy was not related to the CM.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Rama Rao said: “Let us meet the Chief Justice of Telangana and place all records related to the awarding of the work to Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law Sudini Srujan Reddy before him. If the Chief Justice says there is no merit in my allegations, I will quit politics.”

He also said that he will meet Chief Vigilance Commissioner and make a complaint on the issue.

“Srujan Reddy is the brother of chief minister’s wife,” he said and demanded that the state government cancel the tenders.

Stating that the Congress government was involved in large-scale corruption in Telangana, he asked why the BJP leaders, including Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy and Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, were not responding on this issue.

“Funds for implementation of the AMRUT scheme came from the Centre. But the BJP is refusing to comment on the issue,” he added.

‘Cong govt betrayed Singareni employees’

Meanwhile, Rama Rao alleged that the Congress government has betrayed Singareni employees by announcing the “bogus” bonus for them. Stating that the Singareni profits were at Rs 4,701 core, he said that if 33 per cent of it is earmarked for bonus, the employees should get Rs 1,551 crore. “But the state government decided to disburse only Rs 796 crore,” he added.