Encroachment of parks too under scanner, says HYDRAA Commissioner

HYDERABAD: Even while protecting the water bodies and government lands, the HYDRAA is also set to turn its focus to removing encroachments on parks. HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive survey after receiving several complaints on the encroachment of parks in the layouts approved by HMDA within the Ameenpur Municipality limits.

On Wednesday, the HYDRAA officials, along with Revenue, HMDA and municipal officials conducted a survey in Survey No. 152 and 153 of Venkataramana Colony. The HYDRAA commissioner also held a meeting with the complainants and people who were accused of encroaching the lands. The victims breathed a sigh of relief when Ranganath said that it is not their policy to trouble the poor, but their responsibility is to protect government lands as per the government’s orders.

“The survey will be completed within 15 days. We will find out how much government land is there, where the parks are and who has encroached these lands,” he said. “Soon a meeting will also be held with the banking institutions and their role in granting loans. If loans were given to build houses on government lands, justice would be delivered to the poor,” he added.