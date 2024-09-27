Activists claim political behind Jainoor violence, urge for independent investigation commission

HYDERABAD: Weeks after Jainoor was rocked by violence, a fact-finding team, comprising social activists, alleged that it was politically motivated and demanded that the government appoint an independent commission to investigate the incident.

They also demanded the immediate removal of the DSP and the suspension of the SP and other cops over their alleged failure to control the situation.

The fact-finding team that visited the neighbouring villages of Jainoor twice, on September 14 and 19, alleged that the violence was orchestrated by the BJP and its affiliates to target the Muslim community. The members included Sandhya (POW), Khalida Parveen, Sarah Mathews, SQ Masood, Prof Padmaja Shaw, Adv M Mandakini, Kaneez Fathima and Ansar Sondhe.

On September 4, a mob comprising members of tribal and non-tribal communities attacked and burnt shops and establishments belonging to Muslim community. The violence followed days after a Muslim auto-rickshaw driver allegedly raped and attempted to kill a tribal woman on August 31.

The group of social activists extended support to the survivor, who has been shifted to a government hospital and is currently recovering. However, they said the accused had surrendered to the police and was subsequently arrested two days before the mob violence.

“Therefore, the violence should not be seen as part of the rape case. There has been communal tension in Jainoor since May and both the cases should be investigated separately,” the activists told the media on Thursday.

“There have been calls of ‘Hello Adivasi, Chalo Jainoor’ a day prior to the violence. Even common people knew this, how come the police did not know,,” the team questioned and claimed that the incident occurred due to a serious intelligence failure in the police department.

The activists also expressed disappointment that the government had not issued a strong statement condemning the incident. The team released a 14-pointer demand urging the government to carry a free and fair investigation into the incident, form peace committees in sensitive villages and towns and constitute a National Integration Council in Telangana.