NHRC seeks report on Jainoor violence in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that an attempt to rape and murder a woman escalated into a communal tension and violence amidst protest by tribal organisations in Jainoor town of Kumurambheem Asifabad district.

The incident took place on September 4 during which shops and commercial establishments were burnt and a religious place was pelted with stones, an official release from Press Information Bureau said. The administration was compelled to deploy additional police forces besides imposing curfew and banning internet services. The accused was reportedly arrested, and the elders of the communities helped in bringing the situation under control.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights. It has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police calling for a detailed report in the matter.

It is also expected to include the status of the FIR, the health, counselling and compensation to the victim by the state government. A response is expected within two weeks, the release said. According to the media reports published on September 5, the man, an auto-rickshaw driver, having failed to sexually assault the woman when she raised an alarm, attempted to murder her by hitting her with a stick leaving her unconscious on the road.