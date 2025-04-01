CM Revanth Reddy orders V&E Probe over free IPL tickets issue

HYDERABAD: A high-stakes controversy has engulfed the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) over allegations of blackmailing the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) IPL team management for free tickets. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has ordered a vigilance probe into the matter.

The controversy erupted after the 2016 IPL champions’ general manager Srinath TB accused HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao of coercive tactics for complimentary tickets before SRH’s IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Uppal on March 27.

The SRH management has allegedly written a letter to the HCA warning the association that it would move its team’s home matches out of Hyderabad. TNIE couldn’t independently confirm the claim.

In response, the HCA announced that Jagan Mohan Rao will not participate in meetings with HCA officials during the IPL season 2025.