INTERVIEW | Yoga research, Indian heritage & a USD 1 tn industry by 2034: Mohan Raghavan

The West, especially the US, appears to have taken the lead in research in breathing exercises, meditation. Where are we?

What you are saying is true in public perception. It is both true and false. True as in, historically, they put in a lot more money into doing scientific research. But it is untrue that we did not do it. In fact, one of the first experiments on yoga and meditation is about a century old. There were experiments here in India that were done in the 1920s, 30s, 40s. And it has been there.

The West did recognise the potential behind this, put in a lot more resources, and spent a lot more time understanding the science and tech behind it. But it is also true that what gets done in the West gets more media attention. They are inherently good at marketing themselves. Typically, Indians have not been so good at it.

For example, do you know what is the earliest research into musical instruments? It was done by no lesser person than Sir CV Raman. He did fantastic research into Indian drums, tabla, mridangam, etc. He studied the acoustical properties of stringed instruments. But have you heard of it? If the work of the only science Nobel laureate from India is practically unknown in our own country, you can imagine the work of other lesser men and women.

Have we done enough? No. And it is precisely to rectify it that we are now starting. With the NEP, there was a further impetus. Indian knowledge systems are officially recognised as a set of disciplines that need to be taken care of.

But what happens in the West grabs media attention. I think this is something that we all need to figure out, how do you crack this news cycle?

Recently your department invited Bharat Rao, who claims to have deciphered the Indus Valley Script. Even Western scholars … for example, Edwin Bryant talks about ideological McCarthyism, where anyone taking a relook at the Aryan Migration Theory would be branded a nationalist or worse. It was surprising to recently learn that this is the case even now in many Indian universities. So, did you have any apprehensions before inviting him?

The phenomenon that you’re talking of does exist. It has existed for a long time. So, does it make people apprehensive? Yes, it does. You don’t even have to go so far as to invite X, Y, or Z. We’ve seen times where even talking about heritage is enough to get you labelled. And even now, to some extent, sometimes it does happen. But I don’t really think much about these things.

Opinions are going to be there. I focus more on positive activity. We started one of the first departments of heritage science and technology. We have a lab for yoga and performing arts. We have labs for understanding music, instruments, acoustics … we have labs for understanding data science.

How do you go about it? Do you take a standard book like Hatha Yoga Pradipika? You also need a qualified student. And then you need to rigorously test it.

You talked about Hatha Yoga Pradipika. We can start from there. It talks about several kriyas. Let’s say Trataka. It is looking at a lamp continuously. We have had a tradition that says that this is somehow beneficial. And now you ask yourself the question, how is this going to be beneficial?

The authentic primary references for this practice are in Hatha Yoga Pradipika. Research starts with the primary resource, primary references, and primary practices. So you obviously need skills, people who can understand a little bit of Sanskrit, who actually can read the text. Just reading Sanskrit is not enough. If you know English, it doesn’t mean you can understand rocket science and aeronautics, because there are so many technical details that you need to grasp.

So, you need to know Sanskrit to access that language, but you also need to know the technical language. For example, we run an MTech in yoga technology. And in that, you have to have a course on Samkhya, Yoga Shastra, and Ayurveda.