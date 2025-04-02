BJP MPs urge Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to protect Kancha Gachibowli land

HYDERABAD: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha members, including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, brought to the attention of the Union government the issues surrounding TGIIC’s proposal to auction 400 acres at Kancha Gachibowli, Hyderabad. The University of Hyderabad is claiming ownership of the land. The MPs met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, seeking his intervention to safeguard the land and its fragile ecosystem. They also met Union Environment, Forest & Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav.

In a formal representation, the MPs urged Dharmendra Pradhan to address the pressing concern regarding the Telangana government’s plan to auction approximately 400 acres of ecologically sensitive land. They emphasised that this area, near the University of Hyderabad, is a vital environmental resource. Home to unique rock formations, diverse flora and fauna, and critical green cover, the land supports 734 plant species, 220 bird species, and endangered animals like the Indian star tortoise. Additionally, it features two lakes — Peacock Lake and Buffalo Lake — that sustain the region’s biodiversity and contribute to Hyderabad’s ecological balance.

The MPs highlighted widespread opposition from the UoH community, including students, faculty, and residents.