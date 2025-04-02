Not taken an inch of University of Hyderabad land: Telangana government

HYDERABAD: The state government on Tuesday strongly refuted allegations that it has encroached upon land belonging to the University of Hyderabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and IT Minister D Sridhar Babu made it clear that the government has not taken an inch of land belonging to UoH.

“The 400 acres in Survey No. 25 of Kancha Gachibowli belong to the government,” they reiterated, adding that the government had secured the land after winning a legal battle against a private firm.

In response to protests from various quarters and claims by UoH authorities and students that the land belongs to the university, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy convened a meeting at the Integrated Command and Control Centre on Tuesday. Sources indicated that the CM provided a factual briefing on the land and shared the details with the ministers.

Speaking to reporters, Sridhar Babu accused the opposition of spreading misinformation. “This land was under litigation for over two decades. In 2024, the courts ruled in favour of the government. We have not taken a single inch of university land. Political groups and affiliated associations are misleading the public and obstructing government initiatives,” he stated.

He further revealed that a week ago, the government consulted UoH’s vice-chancellor regarding land demarcation. “We informed university authorities that no official records exist proving their ownership of the land. We decided to resolve this issue and informed the university,” Sridhar reiterated.